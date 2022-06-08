Nigeria: #APCPrimaries - Be Magnanimous in Victory - Buhari Tells Aspirants

8 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the 23 presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace the party and join hands to ensure its victory in the 2023 general election regardless of the outcome of the ongoing party primary.

Mr Buhari spoke during the ongoing presidential primary of the ruling party, APC.

His speech came after the 23 aspirants of the party had made their final address before the delegate election.

Some of the aspirants stepped down for two of the top contenders- former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking, Mr Buhari urged the would-be elected flag bearer of the party to be magnanimous in victory especially to those who paved the way by stepping down.

The president also urged those who could not clinch the ticket to embrace the party and accept the chosen candidate in the "spirit of sportsmanship".

The president stressed that party unity should be the utmost priority for the APC to succeed in the upcoming general election.

Mr Buhari also highlighted some of the achievements of the APC under his stead.

Preferred aspirant's quality

Earlier, there were speculations that the president would anoint his preferred aspirant. But while speaking Wednesday morning, he urged delegates to vote for competent candidates.

He said a strong and fair-minded nationalist should be voted as the party's candidate, saying doing so would save the country from being drawn back by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"We must not allow the PDP to draw this country backward," he said.

