Nigeria: Sole Female Aspirant Steps Down for Tinubu At #APCPrimaries

8 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The APC is expected to conclude its primaries Wednesday and announce its presidential candidate for next year's election.

Uju Ohanenye, the only female presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has withdrawn from the presidential race and declared his support for ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.

Ms Ohanenye, a barrister, announced her decision during the ongoing presidential primary of the ruling party.

She is the only female aspirant out of the 23 aspirants seeking to be the flagbearer of the APC.

She thus becomes the seventh of the 23 aspirants to declare support for Mr Tinubu.

One other aspirant, Nicholas Felix, declared his support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The APC is expected to conclude its primaries Wednesday and announce its presidential candidate for next year's election.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X