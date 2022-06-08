Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ministry of Agriculture Says More Than 15 Mil Quintals of Fertilizer Prepared for Farming Season

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Agriculture disclosed today that more than 15 million quintals of fertilizer have been prepared for the current Meher farming season in Ethiopia.

Minister of Agriculture, Omar Hussein briefed members of House of Peoples' Representative today about the activities being carried out to facilitate the supply and distribution of fertilizers and seeds for the current farming season.

He said that more than 15 million quintals of fertilizer had been prepared for the current Meher farming season. The ministry planned and purchased about 12.9 million quintals of fertilizer during this Ethiopian budget year, he said.

According to him, 83 percent of the purchased fertilizer has already arrived at the port of Djibouti. He underscored that a total of 15.1 million quintals of fertilizer, including the 2.3 million quintals left from the last year, will be supplied to the current farming season. AS

