Kenya: Raila Proposes Formation of Highway Patrol Authority to Enforce Traffic Compliance

8 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Maureen Irungu

Nairobi — Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has proposed the creation of a Highway Patrol Unit under the National Police Service.

According to Odinga, the unit which will be situated in all parts of the country will enforce traffic safety compliance on highways to reduce the number of accidents.

He was speaking during the burial of Stellah Memusi, wife to Member of Parliament of Kajiado Central Elijah Memusi who died in a road accident along the Athi River-Namanga road on Tuesday last week.

"The car was left three days on the road, that is something that should not happen in our country, in other countries, there is a unit called Highway Patrol that is responsible for traffic safety on highways that does not take even more than 3 hours to tow a car, it is important for our police to promptly do the same," Odinga said.

According to Police, Stellah's car hit the rear right side angle of a stationary trailer that had been left in the middle of the road for three days.

Jeremiah Lemomo, who is the aide of MP Kanchory, said Stella and the driver had left Kajiado as they headed to Nakuru to return their children to school after the end of the term.

"All was well when the two left with the children to school in the morning. After they left, I accompanied the MP to the IEBC offices in Kajiado for clearance," said Lemomo

Odinga further proposed that livestock herders will be compensated in cases where wildlife attacks and kills their animals.

"We will bring the insurance of livestock, where if wildlife attacks your animals, you will get compensated and as well as get value addition where we sell the meat, use the skin to produce leather products and sell it," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X