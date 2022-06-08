South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 8, 2022

Cape Town —

Irish Budget Airline Ryanair Slammed for Afrikaans Test

The department of home affairs has described the Afrikaans testing of South African passengers to ensure their passports are authentic as "backward". According to reports, the airline said it requires South Africans to fill out a questionnaire in Afrikaans because of the "high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports". Passengers who fail to complete the questionnaire are denied travel and fully refunded for their tickets. Afrikaans is one of the 11 - soon to be 12 - official languages in South Africa.

Jacob Zuma Given Go-Ahead to Sue Billy Downer

Former president Jacob Zuma has been given the go-ahead by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions via the issuing of a certificate, to pursue a private prosecution against Billy Downer, whom Zuma accuses of leaking crucial evidence about his arms deal corruption case to the media. The DPP declined to prosecute Adv Billy Downer SC due to "insufficient evidence". Zuma's lawyers had previously written to National Prosecuting Authority boss Shamila Batohi, demanding that she remove Downer as the lead prosecutor in his corruption case. The certificate allows someone with direct interest in a case to pursue private prosecution.

IMF Concerned at South Africa's Economic Outlook

The International Monetary Fund, on conclusion of a visit to the country yesterday, expressed concern at the economic growth outlook and the implications for employment, poverty and inequality. The National Treasury in its response, said: "the government recognises the need to address deep-rooted socio-economic challenges, including unemployment, inequality and poverty, while stabilising government debt." The IMF pointed out a number of shocks - including the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, and the Russia-Ukraine war.