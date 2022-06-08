Gambia: BCC Launches Digital Revenue Collection Project

Banjul City Council (BCC) in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) last Thursday launched a Digital Revenue Collection project called: 'Smart Cities Pilot Project'.

The launch was held on Wellington Street, opposite Albert Market in Banjul.

Rohey Malick Lowe, the mayoress of Banjul City Council, at the launching, said she was out for transformation. She expressed her commitment to transform the lives and livelihoods of Banjulians and by extension people of The Gambia.

She assured Banjulians that they would properly execute the pilot project for their wellbeing.

"I can proudly say that my team and I brought the dream to collect council's taxes and levies digitally. This is no small feat but a huge one. We can only get better from here. We are proud and be rest assured we will develop on the gains of this pilot project and extend it to all council's revenue generating inlets," she said.

Mayoress Lowe said she was aware of the technological evolution in the world and could not afford to be left behind in harnessing the gains internet and ICT present to everyday lives.

Aissata De, UNDP Country Representative, said sufficient revenue collection is crucial to financing public goods and services.

She added that it's indispensable for tax administrations to undertake digital transformation to enable successful and sustainable tax reforms, ensure proper taxation of the digital economy, and reduce the obstacles to compliance.