Gambia: Barrow Says His Administration Has Delivered Promise of Gambianising Judiciary

The President, Adama Barrow says that his administration has delivered on the promise of 'Gambianising' the judicial arm of the government.

This assertion was made by the president on the occasion of the swearing in of Justice O.M.M. Njie to the Supreme Court, Justice Naceesay Sallah-Wadda to the Court of Appeal and Mrs Haddy Jobe to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

"The elevation of Justice Omar Njie now raises the number to six Gambian Supreme Court justices appointed by my government since 2017," Barrow disclosed. "Proudly also, we now have a female Gambian as President of the Court of Appeal in the person of Na Ceesay Sallah-Wadda," the President said.

"There is no doubt that we have delivered on our promise to Gambianise the judiciary, which is the only way to minimise our dependence on external judges for the operations of our Judiciary."

"Similarly, we expect Madam Haddy Jobe's appointment as Commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission will add value to the work of the Commission."

My government is aware of the key role the judiciary plays in the quest for a stable and progressive nation wherein we uphold the rule of law, and all are equal before the law."

This is critical for the achievement of our goal to promote access to justice, economic prosperity, increased foreign direct investments, and enjoyment of peace and harmony. It is undisputed that the law places a heavy burden on judges whose role it is to dispense justice."

"Your work can strengthen our growing democracy considerably and guarantee peace and stability. In view of all these, I must reiterate my government's commitment to supporting and developing the Judiciary for the realisation of the objectives outlined in its new strategic plan."

"I assure you of our determination to remedy the current infrastructure deficit, with a view to modernising our judiciary and improving the terms of service of judicial officers."

"Public confidence in the Judiciary, as the last resort for justice, grows when we have the right calibre of judges presiding over the Courts."

"I am optimistic that with the quality of judges in our superior courts, the Judiciary will continue to uphold the doctrines of their noble profession, by acting with honesty, independence, impartiality, and integrity in the discharge of their duties."

President Barrow also emphasised on "development of a Judicial Training Institute to build the capacity of the judicial officers and staff."

Further, he also took the opportunity to hail and commend the service of Justices Raymond Sock and Gibril Semega-Janneh, who retired in December 2021.