Gambia: Flag-Up Gambia Launched

Flag-Up Gambia, a youth-led initiative established to encourage youth to have sense of patriotism was recently launched at a ceremony at the American corner.

Established in 2018, 'Flag-Up Gambia' has the core objectives to promote values of the Gambian flag to inspire youngsters to have sense of patriotism and other nationalistic virtues.

Speaking at the launch, Ousainou Colley, executive director of FlagUp Gambia, said the day is historic in the sense the youth-led initiative is not only about raising the flag.

The vision of this youth-centred and apolitical initiative, he added, is to remain proactive in our quest to call on every Gambian to value the national flag as it is the symbol that brings us together.

"The symbol that unite us as one Gambia and to value who we are as Gambians and support every Gambian and most importantly to use the flag as unique symbol of patriotism nationalism, togetherness and national unity for a better Gambia." he said.

Momodou Sabally, an economist turned politician, challenged young people to remain determined in rescuing the country.

"This is our country. Nobody else would come and develop it for us and if you are looking up to us the old ones, we have so many things to think about, but you have the privilege right now of getting breakfast, lunch and dinner. Use your brain to study, take your time to learn, get involved in civic activities and better prepare yourself; for your role as young people is key in development," he added.

He also applauded youth for preserving the environment. "I am so proud of the Gambian youth. I see this youth cleaning the beaches, gutters, and planting trees at Sanyang and Gunjur. When elders are collaborating with the Chinese to destroy our sea shores, the young people are not giving up. They are still cleaning those beaches, the streets and are still planting coconut trees in the beaches of Banjul to preserve our natural resources." he said.

Binta Y. Sanneh, financial assistant Flag-Up Gambia, said the organisation wants to open chapters countrywide especially in schools and to advocate the inclusion of patriotism in the school curriculum for the younger generation.

Miss Sanneh urged the hoisting of Gambian flag in every institution of the country.

"We want to see the Gambian flag being respected and to be flying in every private institution and all government institutions," she said.