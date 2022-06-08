Gambia Boosted With D2.6 Million Worth of Medical Items

As part of efforts to complement government efforts in boosting the health sector in The Gambia, Zaragoza based Spanish Foundation Arambia, in collaboration with Star GSM Company recently donated medical equipment worth over D2.6 million to Kanifing General Hospital, Mingdaw Upper and Senior Secondary School, Bansang Hospital, P.I.U Clinic, Banjulinding Health Centre, Tanka-Tanka Psychiatric Hospital and New Yundum Health Centre.

The medical items included drugs, pampers, surgical gloves, incubators, laboratory materials, computers, beds, mattresses, crutches and clothes.

The presentation held at Serrekunda General Hospital was attended by dignitaries including senior government officials.

Enrique Cardiel Garijo, president of the Non-Governmental Organisation said: "Our commitment with The Gambia has ever been a breakthrough. We are even much committed to helping less privileged communities and boost the health sector of The Gambia."

Lamin Kabba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star GSM Company who doubles as Public Relations Officer for Arambia commended the NGO for their work.

He stated that the gesture was not the first of its kind, nothing that their partnership is a clear manifestation that the business community in the country is out to contribute its quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

Baboucarr Saine, Hospital Administrator at Serrekunda General Hospital, expressed appreciation to the foundation for their support and assured them of their collaboration.

According to him, the materials would be of good use to beneficiaries and would help ease their job. He said the hospital has always been constrained with lack of enough beds to accommodate patients, but noted that the addition will make life easier for them and patients.