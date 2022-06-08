Somalia: Somali Trader Killed in South Africa

Ali Mohamed Hassan alias (Balakii), a Somali trader was on Monday night killed in Cape Town, South Africa, Somali community members said.

Armed black South African gangs killed the man inside his business premises and then fled from the crime scene before the police arrived.

So far, no arrests have been made for the murder.

In South Africa, the killings of Somali traders running shops in the country have been increasing in the past years and the government take no action to stop the targeted murder.