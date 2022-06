High-level delegations from the region and across the world that will attend the Presidential Inauguration of Hassan Sh. Mohamud, on Tuesday, arrived in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Some of these delegations came prior to their heads of State, therefore, those who landed at Aden Abdulle International Airport include, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Bahrain according to the Protocol Department assigned to organize the inaugural event which will happen on June 9, 2022.