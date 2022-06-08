Tanzania: All Councils Supplied With Drawings for Bus Terminals Construction

7 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru and Bernard Lugongo

THE government informed the Parliament on Tuesday that it has already supplied to all councils the drawings for construction of new bus terminals.

The move is aimed at standardizing all bus terminals by having similar structures countrywide.

The statement was made in Parliament by the Deputy Minister in the President Office's (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Dr Festo Dugange when he clarified on a question raised by Special Seats lawmaker Asha Juma (CCM).

In her inquiry, Ms Juma said the government should come up with a common modal for construction of bus terminal structures for all city councils countrywide.

"The government has already given drawings to councils for building the bus terminals,". "We continue with implementation of building bus terminals in all councils, so it is upon councils to allocate budget for implementation of the plans," clarified Dr Dugange.

Earlier, in a basic question, legislator for Manyoni East, Dr Pius Chaya (CCM), sought to know the government's plan to start construction of a modern bus terminal at the administrative town of Manyoni District Council.

Dr Dugange informed the House that the Manyoni District Council has already prepared a concept note for construction of a strategic bus terminal project.

The project is currently at a stage of looking for a surveyor to prepare the drawings that will lead to knowing the actual cost of the project.

The feasibility study for the project is expected to be completed by June 30, this year.

"After knowing actual cost of that project and if it meets the criteria of a strategic project, the government will look for funding for implementation," the deputy minister assured.

