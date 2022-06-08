Tanzania: Suza - No Immediate Plan to Establish Faculty of Herbal Medicine

THE State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) has no immediate plan to establish the faculty of herbal medicine, the House of Representatives heard here on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister of Education and Vocational Training Ali Abdulgullam Hussein told the house that currently the university is reinforcing its capacity in medicine studies.

Answering a question by Kojani Representative Hassan Hamad Omar, the deputy minister conceded that as a nation, Zanzibar needs to have traditional medicine department.

In his question, the legislator sought to know the government plan to establish the faculty of herbal medicine to provide modern services to wananchi, arguing that majority Zanzibaris uses alternative medicines though majority of the healers lack scientific expertise to administer the herbs.