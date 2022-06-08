Uganda: "It Is Everyone's Duty to Redeem Uganda From Museveni's Grasp," - Bobi Wine Says

He said Museveni has no idea how to grow domestic revenue without increasing tax rates.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentumu alias Bobi Wine has said that it is every Ugandan's duty to remove President Museveni from power instead of leaving the responsibility to only politicians.

Kyagulanyi said that Museveni is using all means available to him, to try and hold onto power, making it imperative for Ugandans to unite and speak with one voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobi Wine made these remarks during his Tuesday Facebook Live address that he termed as the "State of our nation address."

"I would like to remind you the dictator is desperately using all means to hold on to power. He has designed a system to make us beggars," Kyagulanyi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a duty for every Ugandan to do all you can to remove the dictator."

Kyagulanyi said that his address intended to give the public facts, so that all citizens of Uganda can understand and appreciate why the situation must change and change very soon.

In his address, the NUP principal said that Uganda's fast growing population is facing fast rising prices of almost everything, yet Museveni's government has provided no hope of any kind to relieve citizens from the state of uncertainty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kyagulanyi referenced to Museveni's May 22, 2022 address where he called on the public to "tighten belts" and reduce expenditure as one of the ways that the country will overcome the ongoing increase in prices of essential commodities.

"He did not offer any relief /solution to the citizens. He continues to spend public money as if he is not aware the country is suffering a price shock," Kyagulanyi asserted.

Comparing Uganda's average revenue and expenditure as a percentage of GDP (2016 to 2020) with that of Rwanda, Kenya, Senegal and Zambia, Kyagulanyi used statistics from the International Monetary Fund, World Economic Oulook Database, April 2022 to show that Uganda's revenue as percentage of GDP stands at 13 percent while the total spending as a percentage of GDP is at 17.4 percent.

He said Museveni has no idea how to grow domestic revenue without increasing tax rates.

"Uganda has been captured for long by an old man. Museveni has no idea on how to make everyone who earns income pay an equal and proportional share of their income tax.

"On the other hand, Rwanda, Kenya, Senegal and Zambia on average collected above 20 percent and spent a little more almost 30 percent, which makes these governments to have a higher capacity to spend on public goods and services. These countries have better health care, better education, and yes, life is better there," Kyagulanyi said.