Uganda: Defilement Cases Dominate As Court of Appeal Kicks Off Criminal Session

The Court of Appeal in Kampala has kicked off a criminal appeals session to handle 42 appeals.

The session is being presided over by Justices Catherine Bamugemereire, Christopher Madrama and Eva. K. Luswata will run for three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the cause list signed by the court's Deputy Registrar, Lillian Bucyana, at 15 cases aggravated defilement convictions take the lion's share .

There are also 11 appeals in respect to murder convictions and of these, one appellant wants the court to quash his death sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court has as part of the session set June 21 as the date when it will hear an application filed by Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart Allan Sewanyana challenging the decision by the Masaka High Court to deny them bail on two different occasions.

The two legislators face charges related to terrorism , murder and attempted murder over last year's spate of machete killings in Masaka.

As part of the criminal appeals session, there are five cases for aggravated robbery, two are for rape and five for Anti-Corruption related convictions.

The other Appeals are; two for obtaining money by false pretense, one for theft and another one for criminal trespass.