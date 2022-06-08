Nigeria: Amaechi to Delegates - Hire Me, but Fire Me If I Fail

All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Aspirant and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has asked delegates at the party's Special Convention and Presidential Primary in Abuja to hire him for the job but should also not hesitate to fire him should he fail to fulfill his electioneering pledges.

Addressing the delegates, Amaechi said he is the most experienced of all the aspirants having been State Assembly Speaker for eight years, state Governor for eight years, chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum for two consecutive term and federal cabinet minister for about seven years.

He said; "Dear delegates, assess us by our contributions. Do not assess us by how much we being here because if you assess us by how much we bring here, ask all of us what is our source of revenue? How did we get all these funds?

"The problem of the Nigerian state is all of us. Nigerian politicians will come and talk to you, bring out money and we accept them. Four years after, they will come back and still make the same promises. Do not vote for me if I lie to you. Do not vote for me if I have not performed but I have performed.

"There is need to move forward, to ask Nigerians to hire me and fire me if I fail. If you vote for me, the first thing is that we must develop our economy, bringing it back to industrialization and production. We will rebuild our universities to be places of learning. There will be rule of law. People will be punished for their crimes", he added