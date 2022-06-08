Nigeria: I'll Succeed Buhari in 2023, Pastor Tunde Bakare Insists

8 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Pastor Tunde Bakare, one of the presidential aspirants, said he is not aware that the party's leadership has shortlisted five candidates for its primary election.

Amid a strong list of other persons including the vice president Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu jostling for the ticket, Bakare doubled down on his prediction to Nigeria's 16th president.

"I carry grace. I carry favour. I carry God-factor. Give me the opportunity to speak with party delegates and you will see what will happen," Bakare said. "The president is 15th and I'll be number 16th."

The cleric, however, noted that he will congratulate whoever emerges as APC presidential candidate at the end of the convention.

