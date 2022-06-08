Nigeria: Osinbajo to Delegates - Don't Vote for Someone You Hate

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised delegates at the ongoing Special Convention and Presidential Primary of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC not to vote someone they do not like.

Osinbajo who was the last to address the delegates had a hectic time trying to calm his supporters who sang praises of him.

For over five minutes, the crowd of enthusiastic supporters of the vice president disallowed him from speaking as they cheered him to high heavens.

Addressing the delegates, he said; "I am a Nigerian. I was born here. My parents were born here. I went to school here. I have worked here all my life.

"You cannot wish this country well and vote for somebody you don't believe in. So, our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, be sure and know that your vote carried the answer to the prayers you have prayed for the future of our country - our children.

"Over the past several weeks, I have gone the length and breadth of this country. I have engaged with you deeply and wee have had wide-ranging consultations. We have reasoned together about the future of our country and by the grace of God I have served for the past seven years as Vice President. I have seen firsthand the nuances and complexities of the challenges that confront us as a nation.

"One thing is certain - our circumstances will not afford the next leader of our country any time to learn on the job. In discharging my duties as Vice President for the past seven years, I have been prepared in the most profound ways for the task that lied ahead and I will be ready from Day One", he added.

Nwajiuba absent

In a curious twist of event, one of the presidential aspirants and immediate past Minister of state for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was absent from the convention.

He was called upon at last three times to come and address the delegates, but he was nowhere to be found. There was no official explanation as to his absence.

Only few days ago, he was thought of as a possible choice of President Muhammadu Buhari for the plum job.

