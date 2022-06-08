Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Afcon Qualifiers - New Super Eagles Goalkeepers Eye Victory Over Sierra Leone

The two new goalkeepers are keen on experiencing victory with the Super Eagles

The two new goalkeepers in the Super Eagles set up Adeleye Adebayo and Adewale Adeyinka have both expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome Seira Leone in Thursday's AFCON Qualifiers at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

In separate interviews with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Adeleye and Adeyinka affirmed they are both positive the Super Eagles will begin their qualification quest for next year's AFCON tournament in Cote d 'Ivoire on a winning note.

"I am anticipating nothing less than victory we know the task ahead of us which is to be at the next Nations Cup, so we are anticipating just victory in our game," said Adeyinka.

The Akwa United shot-stopper noted that since the Eagles failed in their quest to qualify for the World Cup, they are condemned not to repeat the same mistake as far as qualifying for the Nations Cup is concerned.

"I really feel sad Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup but that is already gone so this is another chance for us to get it right by qualifying for the AFCON which is very important.

Though still waiting for his debut in the national team colours, Adeyinka was part of the team that travelled to the United States for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

On his part, Israel-based Adeleye also echoed the sentiments of his colleague; insisting the Super Eagles will be aiming for a good start in the qualifiers on Thursday.

He said: "My target with the team is to win all games actually and work well with the other players

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation has reiterated that Thursday's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter between the Super Eagles and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will be played without fans in the stands.

The group opener will be starting from 5 pm and thereafter the Super Eagles will be off to Agadir in southern Morocco to face 'The Falcons and True Parrots'of São Tomé and Príncipe four days later.