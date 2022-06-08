Nigeria: Voting Ends At #APCPrimaries

8 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

All delegates from 35 states and Abuja concluded voting in the early hours of Wednesday.

Voting has been concluded at the ongoing primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

All delegates from 35 states and Abuja concluded voting in the early hours of Wednesday.

Delegates from Akwa Ibom State did not vote due to a court order. PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the court order was served on the accreditation committee on Tuesday.

Despite not having the delegates to pledge, the former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, had pledged the delegates to ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, whom he stepped down for.

Mr Akpabio withdrew from the race on Tuesday and asked his supporters to vote for Mr Tinubu.

Ninety-three delegates from the state were at the Eagle Square but were not allowed to vote.

APC in Akwa-Ibom State is divided into two factions: one led by Stephen Ntukekpo which is loyal to Godswill Akpabio and Austin Ekanem-led faction which is loyal to a former national secretary of the party, John Akpanudoedehe.

Last week, Mr Akpanudoedehe resigned from APC and decamped to NNPP.

With the conclusion of voting, the votes will now be sorted before the counting of votes begins.

