South Africa: Four Measles Cases Confirmed in Gauteng, Parents Warned to Vaccinate Young Children

7 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has confirmed that four cases of measles were found in Gauteng on Monday. According to the World Health Organization's standards, two or more cases of the disease in a single district are regarded as an outbreak.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Tuesday that four cases of measles had been identified in Gauteng, and in terms of the World Health Organization's standards this qualifies as an outbreak.

The NICD said all four cases were in isolation and were recovering. Three of the cases had been linked.

Measles is a highly contagious disease and spreads through airborne droplets from infected people who sneeze or cough. Experts have warned that traditional non-pharmaceutical interventions like maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing were not enough to prevent the spread of measles.

What are the symptoms?

Measles is most known for causing a rash but also common respiratory symptoms like coughing and sneezing;

Conjunctivitis;

Fever;

Fatigue; and

Muscle pain.

The NICD has warned that especially in children under the age of one, measles can lead to complications in the lungs, eyes and a rare...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

