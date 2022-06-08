South Africa: Of Facts, Opinion, Advertorials and Expulsions - the SA Jewish Report Case

analysis

Glenda Daniels, an associate professor of media studies at Wits University, sits on the executive of Sacomm, the Press Council and Sanef. These views are her own.

The recent expulsion from the Press Council of South Africa of the South African Jewish Report has put the spotlight on the journalistic distinction between facts and opinion.

Facts are facts and opinion is opinion. A truism if ever there was one. Yet this is one of the biggest conflations that newsrooms make.

Ask the Press Council of SA (PCSA), especially in light of the expulsion of the South African Jewish Report (JR) as a member after the latter failed to comply with adverse rulings.

The PCSA asked the JR to apologise for labelling the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement "anti-Semitic" after a cartoon (of a greedy capitalist -- a Donald Trump lookalike, in my opinion) was published. The JR deemed the cartoon an anti-Semitic caricature.

In three recent cases, two rulings were made against the JR, but rather than comply with rulings to apologise, it withdrew its membership. A third ruling, which the JR is quiet about, was made in its favour because it was clearly opinion, and marked as such....