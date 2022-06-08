South Africa: Ekurhuleni Warns of Housing Scam

8 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The City of Ekurhuleni has warned the public about scammers who are soliciting money from desperate home seekers claiming to put them ahead of the city's waiting list for housing.

The city's spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, said the latest scammers invite people who have applied for RDP houses (Government subsidised housing), through a statement to contact them for housing allocation.

"We distance ourselves from the scammer's statement which is also an insult to the city's brand. The city reassures the public that RDP houses and serviced stands are not for sale.

"The allocation of low-cost housing and serviced stands is conducted through a community consultative process wherein the city and councillors get in contact with the rightful beneficiaries to give them regular updates on the status of their housing allocation," Dlamini said.

The public is urged to report any act of housing fraud to the authorities, namely South African Police Service, or the National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701.

