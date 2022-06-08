Nigeria: 3,000 of 34,000 New PVCs Collected Since April - Lagos Rec

Out of about 34,000 new voters that registered between June and December last year in Lagos, only 3,000 have collected their Permanent Voters' Card (PVC), the Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje has disclosed.

Agbaje, who revealed this during a press conference to herald the second edition of a musical concert tagged: "Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert" slated for Saturday at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, expressed dissatisfaction over the low turnout of newly registered voters to collect their PVCs.

He added that the commission had ordered officers at the local government level to call voters to come and collect their PVCs but responses from the voters have not been encouraging.

He advised that people need to make sacrifices to get their cards.

He stressed that the commission would commence a campaign to encourage newly registered voters to get cards starting from next month July.

At the event, the representative of the European Union (EU), Mrs. Laolu Olaoye commended the commission for supporting The Youth Vote Count project, saying it was aimed at abating voters' apathy and ensuring that youth participate in the electoral process.