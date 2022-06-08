Nigeria: 2023 - Adamu Garba Quits Presidential Race, to Unify Nigerian Youths

Presidential aspirant on the platform of Youth Progressives Party (YPP), Mr Adamu Garba II, has withdrawn from the 2023 race.

According to Garba II, the decision to quit the presidential race was made in the interest of youths.

Adamu, who earlier dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the YPP, said there was a need for a structure that would ensure the youths produce the President of the country.

He made the disclosure via his verified social media handles on Tuesday.

"Fellow Nigerians, in line with my aspiration for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming 2023 general election, we have identified some critical factors which are currently at odds with our aspirations and desire to bring about positive change to the Nigerian political space. Below are the most critical among the identified factors:

"There is a need for widespread consultation and rally of the interest of the country's stakeholders, nationwide. This we did not achieve to some satisfaction.

"Nigerian Youth, whose agenda is what I am projecting is mostly disconnected and in silos, there is a need for proper networking among us, to build a network of like-minds, that genuinely care for Nigeria within the Youth constituency. This will require a longer time and nationwide consultation, and interest. building/alignment with stronger bonding among all classes of the Youth.

"There is a need for developing a structure that will ensure a pool of resources across board for us to succeed in our journey to the office of the President.

"In view of the above, we have decided to suspend our aspiration for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming 2023 general elections.

"I have made this decision after consulting with my closest associates, friends, family and other high-level stakeholders and elder statesmen within and outside the country," he wrote.

Speaking further, Garba II said: "These three constraints, which are evidently clear for all to see, are deep-rooted issues that requires our collective action to address over a longer period of time. It could not have been done within the eight months on the campaign trail.

"It is with this in mind, based on facts, that I must drop my intention to aspire for the office of the President in the coming 2023 election while opening a new chapter of working hard with critical stakeholders, the network of like-minds, with mutual trust and understanding among the youth across the country while building a resource domain.

"It may be comatose for me to take on the aspirations after identifying genuine gaps that are caused by the circumstances within our limitations. It may not be good to raise the hope and interest of the young people high, while in fact, there are instrumentations that need to be put in place before we proceed.

"I have made it categorically clear that my only interest in Nigerian Politics is in the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am therefore not going to change my stance on this, however, the factors highlighted above tell me it will be election cycle, but not the coming 2023 general elections.

"I promise you that I will carry you along on all issues related to my desire for the greatness of this country. I must also have the courage to face the facts on the ground which might affect the campaign and accept it even if it goes contrary to my personal interest.

"Politics of the Presidency is a much larger interest game and I intend to succeed in that.

"To do so, I need to ensure that I put forth the basic ingredients required.

"As the Almighty God said, 'If you need success in an undertaking, prepare all necessary instruments for it.'

"To my supporters and partners in this movement, I thank you most immensely for your unrelenting support, despite all the challenges we have faced over time.

"Our voyage in the last five years isn't enough, we must continue to remain resolute, and we must do more for this country.

"I assure you that the journey toward Nigeria's greatness is unstoppable and you will always remain the factor of this continuity.

"To those of you who are on the ballot of various political parties, you can count on my support.

"I am and always will be there for you, all in the interest of moving Nigeria forward.

"We will work together for your success, I will be reaching out to you on your progress, to render my support.

"I urge you also to reach out to me whenever you need my attention.

"To all Nigerian Youth; I am coming for you. I will reach out to you.

"We will all have to work together to deliver a greater Nigeria. We must not relent, we must not demur, we must not give up.

"We will all have the country of our dreams in Nigeria. I am coming," Garba said, adding that the Nigerian Project is the Project that everyone is required to put his/her hands on the desk to ensure the country delivers for the future generations of Nigerians.

"We are just starting. Let's continue with the movement to make Nigeria great."