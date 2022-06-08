Nigeria: I'm Nigeria's Next Big Afro-Beat Maestro - Young Nelson

Rave of the moment talented music star, Osabouhien Nelson Oghosa popularly known as Young Nelson has said that the Nigerian music industry will soon experience a hit wave with the launch of his EP on Thursday June 9, 2022.

In a statement, Young Nelson said the EP titled 'Good Time' comprise of three tracks, Sha Manya, Benner and Lamba.

According to the upcoming star, the new EP is a body of artistic work that reflects his good vibes, sweet melodies, catchy lyrics.

"My fans should expect nothing less than my usual good vibes which has stood me out from the crowd. My unique style of Afro-Beat is a revelation that you cannot find anywhere. Sha Manya, Benner and Lamba are track that will thrill my fan base. This EP is a big statement and I urge everyone to look out for it,' he said.

The Edo born artist started his music career in the year 2010 and became active 2021 and since then he released three singles titled "Sexy, Medicine and Jaye featuring his elder brother Viz-B. Sexy and Jaye was released 2021 while Medicine was released earlier in the year. .

The song "Medicine" is an Afro beat love song with a good sounds, vibes and sweet melodies which it's lyrics emphasizes on how beautiful love is and how important it is to always adore our woman. Medicine reminds a lady of how much her man loves her.

Young Nelson is inspired by his experiences in life and his environment. His previous song "Sexy", which was released on October 26, 2021 also attracted quite a number of audience in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

The song "Sexy" also had positive reviews and love by lot of people who vibe and danced to it on Tiktok. Young Nelson is passionate about music and says he can't wait to be a household name in the Nigerian music industry and to the world at large.