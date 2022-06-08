Rwanda: Cricket - Nhamburo Names Squad for Kwibuka Women Tournament

8 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The national women cricket team head coach Leonard Nhamburo has confirmed the squad that he will use during the forthcoming Kwibuka Women T20 tournament slated in Kigali from June 9-18.

No major changes were made in the squad compared to the team that represented the country in Nigeria during the NCF Women's T20 International Tournament 2022 in April which they eventually won.

Star bowler Henriette Ishimwe, skipper Marie Diane Bimenyimana and experienced Cathia Uwamahoro are among key figures summoned by the Zimbabwean tactician ahead of the tournament which is dedicated to remembering over a million of victims slain during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The hosts will be looking to win their first trophy of the tournament having failed to win it since its inception in 2014.

Defending champions Kenya won the competition most times (four), while Uganda has won it twice with Tanzania winning it once.

All the games will be played at both Gahanga International Cricket Stadium and IPRC-Kigali cricket oval in Kicukiro district.

Full squad:

Sarah Uwera, Sifa Ingabire, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Alice Ikuzwe, Margeuritte Vumiliya, Marie Diane Bimenyimana, Henriette Ishimwe, Gisele Ishimwe, Flora Irakoze, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Belyse Murekatete, Merveille Uwase and Clarisse Umutoniwase.

