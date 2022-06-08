Liberia: Teahjay Lacks Political Judgment, Says Supt. Nagbe Chea

Senator J. Milton Teahjay lacks political judgment, according to Sinoe County Superintendent Lee Nagbe Chea.

The vocal Sinoe County recently declared his support for the second term bid of incumbent President George Weah, even though he has admitted being a strong member of the former ruling Unity Party.

" I think Senator Teahjay lacks political judgement," Chea said adding "How can you be a student at the United Methodist University and later say you will be graduating from AME University? This I'm finding difficult to understand."

Speaking Monday, June 6 in a live interview on OK FM, the Sinoe County Superintendent said the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) under President Weah welcomes into the party any individual, who wants to form part of the rebuilding process of Liberia, but such individual must be decisive and not be between twist and turns.

"While it is true that Senator Teahjay has been a founding member of the CDC, he can't entangle himself with two separate political parties", he maintains.

Superintendent Chea: "The Senator needs to be clear as to where he will lend his support this coming election."

According to him, it's very much confusing for Teahjay to admit of being a card carrier of the Unity Party but has vowed to support the re-election bid of President Weah.

When asked whether he (Supt. Chea) would contest in the upcoming legislative elections in Sinoe, says news about his desire to contest is nothing but mere rumor, adding that as chair of the CDC Sinoe Chapter, his prime focus is to ensure that the CDC wins in the county.

Recently, Senator Teahjay publicly announced his desire to support the re-election of President Weah despite being a staunch partisan of the former governing UP that is now in opposition.

According to him, his decision to support the re-election of Weah is in consultation with his people on grounds that President Weah is proceeding rightly.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Chea has called on the 54th Legislature through the Liberian Senate to pass into law the drugs bill that seeks to make drug crimes here a nonbailable offense.

Chea laments high increase of drugs abuse in his county and the entire Liberia, saying that the usage of drugs by young people especially school-going children is destroying the fabric of the society. He warns that if nothing is done by national government to give drugs serious attention, there wouldn't be young people left to be called future generations of Liberian leaders because they all would have been decimated by narcotics.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/sen-teahjay-legislative-independence-eroded/ Editing by Jonathan Browne