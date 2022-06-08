Liberia: Albino Society Wants Law Against Discrimination

The Liberia Albino Society (LAS) has petitioned the National Legislature to enact law that would end discrimination and lack of empowerment of its members nationwide.

According to a petition signed by Executive Director Patricia Logan, LAS is a non-for-profit organization established to champion advocacy for the welfare and wellbeing albinos, including empowerment for its members.

Madam Logan laments that since its existence, LAS has experienced and continue to suffer from barrage of issues and challenges, ranging from lack of empowerment, discrimination, marginalization to many other negative vices that have over the years led to the loss of lives of some of its members across Liberia.

"We want to say enough is enough to the segregation and maltreatment of our members over the years. We want urgent attention to our plights, in keeping with national and international protocols and instructions as implemented in other countries to include Kenya, Tanzania, and Mali," Madam Logan notes.

She says members of LAS go to school and health care facilities daily, but they do not receive proper attention like their physically challenged counterparts.

She termed the neglect as completely unacceptable and must be discouraged to the letter.

Logan also appealled for sunglasses, caps, buses, special cream and specialized doctors for their members, who continue to suffer from sun burns due to their special conditions.

"As part of our petition, we call on the national legislature to enact a law that will provide empowerment package for our members with focus on job creation, scholarships and many more", she continues.

She says they are very tired of being in the same state with no improvement. She said now is the time for practical actions and direct interventions to be taken mainly from their lawmakers.

She said this is not the time for empty talks and promises, but tangible actions to improve albino people lives in the country.