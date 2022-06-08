Liberia: FIU-Liberia Director General Chairs FIU Forum of Giaba Members States

The Director General of the Financial Intelligence Unit of Liberia (FIU), Edwin W. Harris has been sworn in as the President of the FIU Forum of GIABA Members States. The forum is made up of all Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) members countries' FIUs in addition to the Comoros and Sao Tome and Principe.

The 16 member countries of the Inter-governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) elected the Liberian FIU Director General to serve as president of the prestigious forum for two years and was sworn in at the 37th plenary of GIABA held in Senegal.

With a secretariat in Abuja, the FIU Forum coordinates and provides support to member States to establish and implement Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regimes. Also, the President of the FIU forum of GIABA Members states has expressed thanks and appreciation to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for US$800,000 and a plot of land for the construction of the forum's headquarters in Abuja.