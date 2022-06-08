Liberia: District 7 Representative Hopeful Hosts Unity Tourney

Montserrado County District 7 representative hopeful and Chief Executive Director of Joy FM Emmanuel Dahn, says unification and technical vocational skills training for residents of the district are his major priorities in order to promote and enhance inclusive and contributive working environment.

Speaking over the weekend at BYC Blue Field in PHP community during District7 Unification Tournament Cup grand finale, he said the tournament was intended to unite the people of district 7 and promote peace and togetherness.

The District 7 Unification Sports Tournament is an annual event organized and supported by the Emmanuel Dahn Foundation. During the final activist, Porka Robert was graced as guest of honor.

The program was also graced by several national football stars, coaches and team managers, including residents of the district, who turned out for final encounter between Front Street and Broad Street.

During the heated football encounter, Broad Street was crowned Champions and walked away with 100,000 Liberian Dollars, while West Point came 3rd place, receiving 25,000 Liberian Dollars

Mr. Dahn vows that he is ready and willing to work with everyone in the district for comprehensive unity that would enable speedy development, adding that with unity and peaceful coexistence, talents of young people would be promoted.

"With what I have seen here today shows that there are lots of talents in this district but the talents could be hidden if you don't have anybody to promote them. I want this initiative to continue in order to promote youth activities in our district", he says.

The district #7 representative hopeful thanked the 21 District teams for participating in the Unification Tournament cup, urging the residents to continue to work in uniting the district and to remember that all hope is not lost because district#7 remains his priority.