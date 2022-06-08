South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy Hands Over Waste Collection and Landfill Management Trucks to Western Cape Municipalities, 09 Jun

press release

Minister Creecy hands over waste collection and landfill management trucks at Cederberg Municipality and Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy will hand over Waste Collection and Landfill Management trucks to Cederberg Municipality and Matzikama Local Municipality on Thursday, 9 June 2022 at Citrusdal.

This national waste management intervention seeks to address waste collection issues in un-serviced areas, illegal dumping, and landfill operations in selected municipalities across all provinces.

As part of this intervention, Minister Creecy will hand over Waste Collection and Landfill Management trucks to the Cederberg Municipality (1x skip loader truck) and Matzikama Local Municipality (1x skip loader truck) in the Western Cape amounting to a combined budget of over R5 million rand.

Delivering the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's Budget Vote Speech last month, Minister Creecy announced that to improve waste management in municipalities, the Department is assisting in the development of their Integrated Waste Management Plans, and training on sustainable waste management practices.

In addition, the department is also providing 22 vehicles to 19 municipalities across the country. With a total value of R42 439 812.20 the vehicles include Skip Loader Trucks, Front End Loaders, compactor trucks and other trucks required to transport waste within these areas. Cederberg and Matzikama Municipalities are some of the municipalities earmarked for this donation.

In an attempt to assist the municipalities, the department in 2018/19 engaged with the Department of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and National Treasury to enable municipalities to procure waste collection and landfill operation vehicles through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG).

Minister Creecy will also embark on a Good Green Deeds clean-up campaign as part of her visit to Cederberg Municipality and Matzikama Local Municipality.

The Mayors of Cederberg Municipality and Matzikama Local municipality Cllr Ruben Richards and Cllr J Van Der Hoven, will join the Minister for the handover of the trucks and take part in a clean-up campaign.