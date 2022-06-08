Tanzania: 35bn/ - Budget Set for Culture, Sports, Arts

THE Ministry for Culture, Artists and Sports has requested the Parliament to approve a 35.42bn/- budget for the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Mohamed Mchengerwa revealed his ministerial plans on Monday at the National Assembly in Dodoma by highlighting that 8.201bn/- are allocated to pay salaries.

Other charges are allocated with 11.392bn/- and 15.831bn/- for development expenditure. In 2022/23, the ministry intends to make major reforms in developing the three sectors and strengthening its contribution to GDP, increasing employment, especially for youths and strengthening sports in the country.

In addition, the minister noted that the ministry has put plans to build the capacity of artists with capital and training through the Cultural and Arts Fund, a move that will increase the productivity, quality and competitiveness of works by our national and international designers.

"The Ministry will improve the use of electronic systems to serve artists and other arts stakeholders. The aim is to enhance efficiency in service delivery, facilitate the formalisation of the arts sector and innovative and more significant activities, increase artists' revenue and the government through royalty collection," Mchengerwa noted.

He added these include monitoring the use of works of art, especially music and film, in the media. The ministry also plans to develop a system for distributing artists' works, similar to Netflix and a method for recording and managing information for artists and art stakeholders.

The ministry will establish a better legal environment to implement these plans. This includes finalising amendments to the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (No. 7) Act, 1999 and the law's enactment on the control of substance abuse and illicit in sports. Moreover, the government plans to build sports and arts arenas in Dodoma and Dar es Salaam regions.

The minister explained that they have already completed the preliminary stage to begin the construction. He noted that the architectural design is complete, and the government has allocated funds to start the construction.

Mchengerwa added they are also talking to private sector stakeholders to implement a joint venture in which Tanzania will have the first arena in the country that will accommodate an average of 16,000 people at a time each.

The Minister also revealed the construction of Recreational and Leisure Centres in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Geita. All the architectural steps have been completed, and construction will begin immediately.

The ministry has already received 3bn/- to start the construction. The construction of a mega stadium in Dodoma has begun. After the exploration, the minister has also continued searching for a contractor as the preparations are completed.

The minister had also revealed the strategy of constructing a Centre of Excellence at the Malya Sports Development College and a new student hostel. In part of the Competency Centre, all architectural steps have been completed and the construction of the hostel reaching 40 per cent.