Tanzania: Optimism High As Samia Chairs Tnbc Meeting Today

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to chair the 13th Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) meeting, set to kick off in Dodoma today.

The Head of State will also receive various reports on implementation of the resolutions of 12th TNBC Meeting.

A statement issued on Monday by the TNBC Executive Secretary, Dr Godwill Wanga, indicated that preparations for the meeting have been completed under the Chairmanship of the Executive Committee led by Chief Secretary, Ambassador Hussein Kattanga. Dr Wanga revealed that the Executive Committee met to ensure the resolutions and preparations have been met.

"Under the leadership of President Samia, the Council has acquired huge success in executing its roles and resolutions. Last week during the Executive Committee meeting, members particularly from the private sector commended the government for continuing to create a more conducive business and investment environment," said Dr Wanga.

According to him, the meeting will create a room for members to obtain information of the Business and Investment Blueprint Strategic Plan, an assessment of the government systems on recurrent and development expenditures and Tourism Assessment and Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA).

"The members have great faith with President Samia who is the council's chairperson. They are confident that many issues will acquire solutions under the council," he said.

The 13th TNBC meeting will be President Samia's second meeting since she assumed office last year. Dr Wanga also said since President Samia assumes office, faith in the public and private sector has increased enormously.

TNBC is an important body in bringing together the private and public sector to come up with sound resolutions for the betterment of the society and economies of all Tanzanians.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary, Ambassador Kattanga who is the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) has expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the resolutions of the 12th TNBC meeting.

He said the government was committed to continue creating an inclusive and enabling business environment in the country. Speaking at the TNBC Executive Committee, Ambassador Kattanga said time had come for the public and private sectors to work hard and with integrity to bring positive results while bringing social and economic reforms to the country.

"The sixth-phase government under President Samia has a strong commitment to making the private sector strong and resilient. The public and private sectors must work together and trust each other," said Ambassador Kattanga.

He said the implementation of the resolutions of the 12th meeting of the Council is proof that the government is committed to ensuring that the business environment is improved to make the investor and entrepreneurs attracted to invest in the country.

"This move will enable us as a government to increase the scope of revenue collection that will improve various social services and make the country step forward in development," he said In line with that, Ambassador Kattanga said President Samia's Royal Tour film initiatives should be supported by all stakeholders as the positive impact of the film has begun to be seen in the tourism and investment sectors.

"President Samia is committed to promoting Tanzania internationally. We expect to receive more tourists and investors in the country," he said.

TNBC Executive Secretary, Dr Wanga said the council would continue to coordinate the meeting sessions from the district level as then the challenges are raised and brought to the national level for solutions.

"In the resolutions we passed in the 12th meeting session we have succeeded in implementing them by 85 per cent, and we have done this to reduce the cost burden on businesses so that the private sector can grow and attract investors," said Dr Wanga.

On the other hand, the vice Chairperson of Tanzania Private Sectors Foundation (TPSF), Paul Makanza commended the government for continuing to improve the business environment in the country, including reducing tariffs, and ensuring businesses grow to increase revenue through various taxes.

Mr Makanza said the private sector is committed to ensuring accountability in matters pertaining to building the country's economy.

"We are really satisfied with the feedback on the implementation of the resolutions of the previous meeting. This has given us confidence that the government is committed to ensuring that all barriers are removed and there is a sense of responsibility in building the country's economy," said Mr Makanza.