Liberia: 'We Reaffirm Liberia's Unwavering Commitment to the 1972 Stockholm Declaration' - Minister Kemayah Discloses

Stockholm — Liberia's Foreign Minister H.E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has reaffirmed Liberia's unwavering commitment to the 1972 Stockholm Declaration, noting that it is a Declaration that is consistent with Liberia's Foreign Policy Objectives in terms of protecting the planet, while we live in peaceful harmony with all.

Minister Kemayah expressed thanks and appreciation from His Excellency Dr. Geroge Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia and the Government and People of Liberia to the Governments and Peoples of Kenya and Sweden; respectively, for excellently Co-hosting this important international meeting to commemorate the Fiftieth (50th) Anniversary of the Stockholm Declaration on the human environment.

Minister Kemayah said this Declaration provides an international platform to protect the environment. "I wish to commend the Organizers for hosting this Leadership Dialogue on accelerating the implementation of the environmental dimension of Sustainable Development in the context of the Decade of Action and delivery for Sustainable Development", Minister Kemayah noted.

Speaking recently atthe leadership dialogue on accelerating the implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development in the context of the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development in Stockholm, Sweden, Minister Kemayah assured the Conference that Liberia has accelerated its steps in ensuring that they fulfill the commitment by developing plans, strategies, programmes, actions, regulations and standards to address the environmental challenges, notably, the latest endorsement among the World's Ministers of Environment in March 2022, of the banning of single plastic at UNEA 5.2 in Nairobi, Kenya, and the submission of the Revised Nationally Determined Contributions as require by The Paris Climate Agreement to solve the global climate crisis; development of a Graduate Programme in Environmental Science, Climate Change and Biodiversity at our State-Owned University of Liberia, and many other positive initiatives. As a Government and Nation, we have consciously embarked upon an irreversible path; committing ourselves to protecting our environment for the sustenance of our people, for now and the future.

"The Government of Liberia appreciates the gains made since the Stockholm Declaration, and further reaffirms its full commitment to accelerating the implementation of the environmental dimension of Sustainable Development in the context of the Decade of Action and delivery for Sustainable Development, and to the outcome of COP 26 and other protocols and conventions on climate action, and to work with all stakeholders to efficiently manage its natural resources to meet the targets of the sustainable development goals.

"In conclusion, acceleration of actions to achieve a healthy planet for the prosperity of all is not a choice, but a necessary imperative moral obligation for us alive, and the future generations", Minister Kemayah noted.