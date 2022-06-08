Liberia: RICKS Institute Receives a Huge Consignment of Science Kits

Monrovia — A Liberian family based in the United States of America has inspired students at the Baptist-Run RICKS Institute to take advantage of the STEM program that will shortly be introduced at the Institution in Virginia, outside Monrovia.

The STEM program includes the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Madam Catherine White Clerk, a 1986 graduate of RICKS Institute and her children are currently residing in the US State of Minnesota and she has always inspired her kids about her love and passion for the Institution she graduated from in Liberia, an action that has grew the Love of RICKS in the heart of the children.

As a result of the passion and Love for RICKS, the elderly daughter of Madam Catherine White Clerk, Bridgett Clerk Ansong, a Product Surveillance Reporter at Smith Medical in Minnesota through her Aunt Mardea White Simmons presented a huge consignment of science kits and printed T-shirts to RICKS Institute on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

"I want to say here that my family is a RICKS family, our Love for RISKS, our Passion for RICKS is what we carry and share with our children, Bridgett has promised to undertake a project and she has sent these Science kits to enhance science development at this flagship Institution", Mydea White Simmons asserted when she presented the barrel of materials to the institution.

"What we do for RICKS is a manifestation of what was instilled in us, not for self but for others and we want to appreciate what Bridgett has done, and what she plans to do in the future", Mardea White Simmons said

Madam Simmons who herself graduated from RICKS Institute in1983 hoped that the scientific materials will help to build the capacity of the students and enhance their learning process during the STEM Program.

Madam Mydea White Simmons however put the estimated cost of the donated science kits and T-shirts at 11, 800 United States Dollars.

Receiving the materials, the Principal of RICKS Institute Rev. Dr. Enoch G. David Nyakoon appreciated Bridgett and her Mother Catherine White Clerk for the donation and noted that the science kits will significantly impact the STEM program once it commences at the Institution.

According to Dr. Nyakoon, the presentation of the materials by Bridgett Clerk-Ansong demonstrates the Christian values, moral uprightness and disciplines being instilled in students at RICKS who in return impact their Children and larger society.

Some of the materials in the Barrel included; Ricks Institute STEM T-Shirts, Magnificent Electrifying Electromagnets Kit, Color Chemistry Kit, six brown boxes marked "workbook Kit", one kiwiCo Kit labelled "Vacuum Chamber", One KiwiCo Kit labelled "Wooden Automation", One KiwiCo Kit labelled "Hydraulic Claw", Blue colored STEM workbooks, Spoons, Cups, among others.