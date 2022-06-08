Nigeria: #APCPresidentialPrimaries: Tinubu Set for Victory As Sorting of Votes Ends

8 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed and Nike Adebowale

The APC cleared a total of 23 aspirants for the primary election.

The sorting of votes has ended at the APC presidential primary and the counting of votes has begun.

Though the counting was still ongoing at the time of this report, a PREMIUM TIMES review shows that the ex-Lagos State Governor,  Bola Tinubu , is set for victory.

Mr Tinubu is expected to get over 60 percent of the votes cast.

Other candidates who clinched significant votes are ex-transport minister Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The APC cleared a total of 23 aspirants for the primary election. PREMIUM TIMES reported how seven of them stepped down for Mr Tinubu at the start of the primary while only one stepped down for Mr Osinbajo.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X