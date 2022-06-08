Nigeria: #APCPresidentialPrimaries: Tinubu Set for Victory As Sorting of Votes Ends

The APC cleared a total of 23 aspirants for the primary election.

The sorting of votes has ended at the APC presidential primary and the counting of votes has begun.

Though the counting was still ongoing at the time of this report, a PREMIUM TIMES review shows that the ex-Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu , is set for victory.

Mr Tinubu is expected to get over 60 percent of the votes cast.

Other candidates who clinched significant votes are ex-transport minister Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how seven of them stepped down for Mr Tinubu at the start of the primary while only one stepped down for Mr Osinbajo.