Nigeria: Ibom Air Marks Three Years of Operations

After three years of operation, Ibom Air currently has a fleet of seven aircraft.

Ibom Air, the commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State government, has said it would be celebrating with "customers and our community" as the airline clocks three years of existence on Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday, Ibom Air said a lineup of activities have been planned to commemorate the milestone they have attained thus far.

Also, the airline said its customers and community have the opportunities to win free airline tickets and an invitation to watch the private screening of the aviation-themed 2022 movie: Top Gun: Maverick.

"Friday the 7th of June 2019, exactly three years ago, Ibom Air commenced scheduled commercial flight operations with an inaugural flight from Uyo to Lagos," the statement read.

Three years down the line, with over one and a half million passengers flown and about 22,000 flights later, Ibom Air said it has come to be known for its brand promise of schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service.

It said the story of Ibom Air began as an audacious, bold new idea, which has quickly grown to earn its place in the nation's aviation landscape, winning notable awards along the way, including Airline of the Year two years in a row- 2020 and 2021 respectively, amongst many other awards from notable institutions.

George Uriesi, Ibom Air's Chief Operating Officer, said, "Looking back over the last three years and how far we have come as a business, this milestone presents yet another opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our esteemed passengers. And so, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Ibom Air, I say a big thank you to all our valued customers and stakeholders, including our shareholder, the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State."

Mr Uriesi appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for taking the bold step, believing in and standing by this vision (Ibom Air).

"We are humbled by the overwhelming public acceptance and goodwill we have enjoyed from the Nigerian traveling public, which has motivated us to remain resolute and determined to keep pushing the envelope as we contribute our quota to the growth and stability of the aviation industry in Nigeria and Africa," he added.

Ibom Air currently has a fleet of seven aircraft: five (5) Bombardier CRJ 900 and two (2) Airbus A220-300, covering seven (7) destinations.