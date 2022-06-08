Nigeria: 2023 - Orji Kalu's Brother Clinches App Governorship Ticket in Abia

Mr Kalu was returned unopposed at the party's primary in Umuahia.

Mascot Kalu, former chief of staff to the then Governor Theodore Orji of Abia, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the 2023 general elections.

Mr Kalu, who is the younger brother of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, was returned unopposed at the party's primary held in Umuahia on Tuesday.

The party faithful affirmed his emergence through a voice vote after the second aspirant, Ndem Chukwu, stepped down from the race.

Announcing his withdrawal at the venue of the election, Mr Chukwu said he withdrew in order to support Mr Kalu.

Mr Kalu, in his post-election speech, said that he was prepared to help in rebuilding Abia State.

He said the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed to develop the state.

He berated the Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration for "impoverishing the state and its people".

"This administration has brought untold hardship to Abia people, failed to pay salaries and pensions as at when due.

"It has also abandoned the social infrastructure to dilapidate, making Abia the most undeveloped state in the South-East zone," he said.

Mr Kalu said workers' salaries and pensions would be paid by the 26th of every month.

He said he has an edge over other governorship candidates, citing political experience as a chief of staff to the then governor.

Mr Kalu defected from the APC after losing the House of Representatives by-election for Aba North and South Federal Constituency in 2020.

He expressed confidence that APP can win the 2023 poll in the state.

According to him, the party has great prospects since it could fill all the elective positions for the general elections barely two months of its inception in the state.

"We have nine months to grow the party further, in terms of its membership and capacity," the governorship hopeful said.

He also expressed the hope that the Electoral Act 2022 would bring substantial improvement into the 2023 polls.

"I have confidence that the Electoral Act will make a positive impact in terms of free, fair and credible elections.

"This is because of the experience from the recent elections so far conducted in some parts of the country," he said.

(NAN)