Nigeria: Anambra Assembly Adjourns Indefinitely Over Death of Member

8 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The lawmaker was found dead after he was abducted by gunmen.

The Anambra House of Assembly, on Tuesday, adjourned Indefinitely in honour of a member, Okechukwu Okoye, who was abducted and beheaded by gunmen.

The Speaker, Uche Okafor, announced the adjournment following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Nnamdi Okafor and seconded by Emma Nwafor (Orumba South Constituency).

Mr Okafor officially announced the death of Mr Okoye, who until his abduction, was representing Aguata Constituency ll in the House under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He recalled that Mr Okoye was abducted on May 15, while the police in the state confirmed his death on May 21.

"With a heavy heart, we want to officially announce the death of one of us, Dr Okechukwu Okoye, who was abducted on May 15 and the police command announced his unfortunate death on May 21.

"We sympathise with his family, his community, Isuofia and the Aguata Constituency and pray that God console all of us and his soul rest in peace.

"We, therefore, urged security agencies to intensify efforts at ensuring that the perpetrators are apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

"We also urge the State Governor, Charles Soludo, to do more in ensuring the security of lives and property in the state and residents to be security conscious and help security agencies with the right information for swift action," he said.

Anambra, like other states in Nigeria's South-east, has witnessed an increase in deadly attacks lately.

The attacks, mostly targeted at security and public officials, including government facilities, have been attributed to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which is agitating for a sovereign state for the Igbo-speaking people in the South-east.

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is standing trial for terrorism.

