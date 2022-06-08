Nigeria: Widows of Slain Nigerian Air Force Officers Narrate Experiences

Our findings show that although the Nigerian Air Force pays the gratuities to the widows and takes care of their young orphans, the life insurance benefits are seldom paid.

"Madam, it is a small issue. Your husband was involved in a crash and he died."

Those were the words of the uniformed men from the office of the nursing service of the Nigeria Air Force that came to drop the news about the death of her husband, Adim Chukwudi, a 43 years old wing commander at the time.

When Florence Adim heard this in 2003, she went numb.

"It's a small thing?" the mother of three remembers asking.

"Why is he dead?"

A distraught Mrs Adim said that the shock was not so severe when she was told initially but after a while, "it dawned on me that Adim is not coming back again."

Mrs Adim is one of over 100 widows of slain officers of the Nigerian Air Force.

She and many others shared their experiences since the deaths of their breadwinners who died while serving the Nigerian Air Force.

Our findings show that although the Nigerian Air Force pays the gratuities to the widows and takes care of their young orphans, the life insurance benefits are seldom paid. The widows also believe the air force can do more to support the families of the slain officers.

More tales

Phoebe Jatau, 48, lost her husband, Dari Jatau, in 2020. Since then her two children and two stepchildren became her sole responsibility.

After sustaining multiple fractures from an air crash, Mr Jatau was admitted to Gwagwalada special hospital, Abuja. But as his condition worsened, he was referred back to the Airforce base hospital for a physiotherapy session. Yet there was little improvement.

"The physiotherapist failed to handle my husband with care and he fell," the widow said. "This complicated the whole situation and we did not have enough money for the surgery so we came back home.''

Mr Jatau eventually died in 2020 from the injury.

In 2014, Jonathan Apollos, a warrant officer, left home for a peacekeeping mission in Jos.

After about a year on the mission, he became ill and had to return home to the care of his wife of 14 years, Funmi Apollos.

Doctors told Mrs Apollos that her husband's case was dire, and his chances of survival were 50/50. This was even after some tests and surgery. Yet, his employees would not have any of that, the 40-year-old widow said.

''My husband fell ill and on top of the illness, he was punished on false allegations which even made the matters worse," the mother of six said.

He eventually died from the illness.

Air Force's Support

For Mrs Adim, now 53 years old, the death of her husband made life "so tough" as she had to cater for children with her meagre resources.

Even though "things are getting better now that the children are a little bit grown-up," she recalled how living without her husband's support was tough.

By 2006, she got the gratuity of N4.2 million, which helped her offset the immediate financial blow her husband's death brought. Also, the air force has been paying her children's school fees, but she clamours for more.

Unlike Mrs Adim, Mrs Jatau said she has received only half of her husband's gratuity, and she continues to make a living out of her job at the Nigeria Air force Hospital, where she is paid N16,500 a month, money that is barely enough for basic needs with three children to cater for.

"I have been receiving this for nine years as a temporary staff member," she said. "I have a diploma and I earn N16,500? It pains me but what can I do?"

Her fate appears better when compared with Mrs Apollos'. The mother of six got her husband's gratuity but left the barrack in 2015, a year after her husband's death, to live in a single room. At the NAF hospital where she works as an attendant, Mrs Apollos receives N10,000 monthly.

Now, her children are on the brink of dropping out of school.

"They (the air force) told me that if they are going to pay me my husband's life insurance, they will not pay my children's school fees and if they pay my children's school fees, they will not pay me my husband's life insurance pension."

Her eldest child, 20, proceeded to learn tailoring after finishing secondary school three years ago. Her second son, also a secondary school graduate, works as a security guard in a church.

Both Mmes Apollos and Jatau said despite trying many times, they have not been able to access their husbands' life insurance entitlements.

This pushed them to seek intervention on an Abuja-based human rights radio programme, Brekete Family, aired by broadcaster Ahmed Isah, popularly known as "ordinary president." Even though the intervention offered some hope, that was soon dashed as years passed without the life insurance being paid.

The chief of administration of the Nigerian Air Force, Nelson Calmday, an air vice-marshal, denied that the air force owes the widows any entitlement. He noted that the life insurance payment is in the hands of the ministry of defence.

He said there was a court case involving some of the third party companies involved in the life insurance payment, and the suit was probably stalling the payments. He, however, would not provide details of the court case.

Efforts to seek further clarifications from Bernard Onyeuko, the director of defence media operations, were unsuccessful. Mr Onyeuko, a brigadier general, did not return calls or messages sent to his phone on the matter.

What the law says

Section 7(1) of the armed force act states that “where a serviceman dies in the service after the completion of the minimum period of qualifying service, there shall be paid to his legal personal representatives, or to any person being a relation or dependant of such serviceman –

"(a) a gratuity equal to one year's salary of such serviceman, up to 31 March, 1978 and the gratuity he would have been entitled to if he had retired on the date of his death after 31 March, 1978; and

"(b) such pension as would have been payable to the serviceman if he had retired at the date of his death."

In an instance where a serviceman dies before completing the minimum period of qualifying service, his designated survivors shall only be paid a death gratuity of only one year's salary, the next subsection adds.

For Mrs Adim whose husband was killed while in service, gratuity was paid with her children's school fees catered for until the university level, while Mrs Jatau had a part payment of her husband's pension and gratuity paid excluding educational benefits because her children were above the age of 18 years except for one whom she had decided not to process.

The air force's director of public relations, Edward Gabkwet, an air commodore, said NAF does enough by making sure that the gratuities of the slain soldiers are paid to the next of kin.

"The Air Force does not joke with the gratuities of slain soldiers. Gratuities of these soldiers are paid in millions to the next of kin and we also make sure that the school fees of the children are catered to until university level. Besides that, we have no other provisions and even if there are more, it won't be sustainable with this kind of system."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Between 1966 and 2021, Mr Gabkwet said, the service lost 115 men and women who died in active service during their combat against insecurity. He further explained that the airforce already tries to help out widows through its armed forces act and the armed forces pension act.

Hopes for the future

PREMIUM TIMES reported how four crashes were recorded in six months, leaving 20 military personnel dead. Another report said 33 air officers have been killed in 6 years. In April, two officers were feared dead in a plane crash in Kaduna.

The rising insecurity has resulted in more deaths of officers who are on the front line confronting terrorism. Statista for Crime and Law enforcement said in 2020 that the number of Nigerian soldiers (including army and naval officials) that have been killed as a result of the Boko Haram attack between 2018 and 2019 is 174.

These deaths have devastating effects on their survivors, most of whom rely on the soldiers for sustenance.

Air Force can do more

While all the widows interviewed for this story said the air force authorities "are trying their best," they also want them to do more.

"Since I lost my husband, nobody has ever called me to say 'how are you doing?'" Mrs Adim said.

"Place a call or a text, especially to those women that lost their husbands in active service," she urged the military. "Festive periods send a package to them. Let them know that they are being remembered after all if their husbands were to be alive, they would have provided for them."

Mrs Jatau on her part urged the force to increase the salaries of the temporary staff in the NAF hospital, while also hastening the payment of the life pension of widows.

Support for this story was provided by the Media and Gender Project of Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism #CREATESAFESPACES.