South Africa: MEC Jacob Mamabolo Opens the Newly Constructed Driving License Testing Centre (Dltc), 09 Jun

8 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng Government to officially open a new licensing centre at Gautrain Station

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, will on Thursday, 09 June 2022, officially open the newly constructed Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC) at the Gautrain Station in Midrand.

The opening of the first DLTC in a Gautrain Station is aimed creating additional capacity to meet the existing demand for license renewals in the province. The new generation centre will offer services such as applications for driver's license and renewals, issuing of temporary driver's licenses, as well as payment of traffic fines.

The centre will also provide full online and cashless services as part of the provincial government commitment to exploring new technologies and process optimisation.

