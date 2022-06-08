South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Responds to Oral Questions and Participate in the Presidency Budget Vote Debate, 08-09 Jun

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza to respond to oral questions and participate in The Presidency Budget Vote Debate

Deputy President David Mabuza will this week appear before the National Assembly to respond to oral questions posed to him by members of different political parties.

The oral questions that the Deputy President will respond to are related, but not limited to, the performance agreements signed with the President by Members of the Executive, and steps taken by government to ensure South Africa's reduction of carbon footprint while also reducing the occurrence of load shedding.

Deputy President Mabuza is expected to assure the National Assembly of government's long term plans to meet the country's capacity demands funded under the Just Energy Transition financing and regulatory support for land and servitude acquisition.

In his capacity as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Water and Sanitation, the Deputy President will outline government's plans to rebuild after the destruction caused by the recent floods KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and North West provinces.

On Thursday, the Deputy President will also participate in the Presidency Budget Vote Debate, in line with his mandate to assist the President with the execution of the functions of government in accordance with Section 91(5) of the Constitution.