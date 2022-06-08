South Africa: MEC Makalo Mohale Outreach for Youth Month, 10 Jun

press release

MEC Makalo Mohale outreach for youth month: June 2022

June month is considered Youth Month in South Africa. The day celebrates young people and their contribution to the development of our country. It recognizes that the young people are the future leaders and must be treated as such. This year, National Youth Day and Youth Month will be celebrated under the theme: "The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Growing youth employment for an inclusive and transformed society".

The Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs (DESTEA), Free State Gambling Liquor and Tourism Authority (FSGLTA) and Free State Development Corporation (FDC) in partnership with various Local Municipalities will celebrate this year's youth month with a series of activities in the identified municipalities in the Province, namely:

Kopanong Local Municipality (Phillipolis)

Setsoto Local Municipality (Ficksburg)

Phumelela Local Municipality (Memel)

Tokologo Local Municipality (Hertzorgville)

Masilonyana Local Municipality (Winburg)

The aim with these activities is to develop, empower and support young people. As part of this event, DESTEA will take its services to the people by giving support to identified local businesses, greening and cleaning of the townships, and promoting tourism attraction points and destinations in the selected areas.

There will also be exhibitions to give information about issues affecting young people. Organisations to participate in the exhibition includes FDC, FSLGTA, Tourism, Environmental Affairs, Department of Education, NYDA, Xhariep District Municipality and Kopanong Local Municipality.

The first event will take place in Phillipolis in Kopanong Local Municipality.