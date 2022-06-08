Gambia: Childfund Distributes 2250 Hygiene Kits to Displaced Children in Fonis

As part of Child Fund's efforts in ameliorating the living condition of displaced children affected by the last skirmish between the Senegalese forces serving Ecomig in The Gambia and the MFDC Separatists, ChildFund International- The Gambia recently distributed 2250 hygiene kits to affected communities in the Fonis.

The presentation was ceremony was held at Sibanor Community Association in Foni Bintan last Friday.

At the presentation ceremony, Alhagie Jarju, chairman of Foni Ding Ding Federation (FDDF), expressed delight to witness yet another support from ChildFund -The Gambia to the displaced children in the Fonis, acknowledging that ChildFund International-The Gambia has been true partner.

Jarjue noted that ChildFund has been supporting its local partner- Foni Ding Ding Federation in the past, recalling that some time ago they donated solar lights to provide light for children in the Fonis.

He commended ChildFund International -The Gambia for their generosity towards the development of communities.

For her part, Musu Kuta Komma Bah, country director of ChildFund International -The Gambia, expressed joy to present hygiene kits to the displaced children in the Fonis.

"It is a pleasure to represent ChildFund International -The Gambia in giving out these items. It has no difference with what we have given in the past months."

She revealed that ChildFund is working with the Ministry of Basic Secondary Education to have the GABECE examination period postponed for the children in the Fonis to enable them catch up, as for almost a month some of them haven't gone to school.

"So that is why we've ask for some time and we are working on the schools to give them extra classes for grade 9 and they are now catching up and we look forward to a very good grades." she said.

Appreciating the gesture, Nyima, one of the beneficiaries from Foni Ding Ding Federation, thanked ChildFund International -The Gambia and its local partner in Foni, for what she described 'always coming to their aid' during times of emergency by providing support.

"These items are very much appreciated as we all know hosting IDPs it always a challenge especially to share the little you have. These items would help reduce the burden on families and promote good hygiene and sanitation in this emergency situation."