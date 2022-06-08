West Africa: ECOWAS Condemns Terrorist Attack On Worshippers in Nigeria

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has condemned the terrorist attack on worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church in Nigeria, which claimed many lives and injured several persons.

A press statement issued Monday 6 June 2022 said ECOWAS received with shock the "gruesome terrorist attack on innocent worshippers last Sunday at the Catholic Church, in Owo, Onda State of Nigeria, which resulted in the death and injuries of several persons, including children."

ECOWAS expressed sympathy to the government and People of Nigeria and the families as well as the victims of the terror attack.

ECOWAS, according to the statement, reiterated its commitment to working with the Nigerian government to rid the nation and the West African region of the evils of terrorism.

Terrorists last Sunday launched a gun and bomb attack at the end of a Catholic Mass in southwest Nigeria, killing 70 worshipers according to residents and church leaders.

The carnage, which according to the Church leaders, could have been greater had been condemned by countries and leaders around the world.