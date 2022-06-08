South Africa: Electoral Commission On Candidates Contesting Municipal By-Elections On 15 June 2022

press release

Candidates contesting municipal by-elections on 15 June 2022

One municipal ward by-election will take place in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

The six candidates from six political parties will contest the by-elections.

In the Eastern Cape:

Ward 03 in the Mnquma Municipality - EC122 will be contested by Masibulele Kalimashe from the African National Congress (ANC), Kim Bathi Makoloza from the Batho Pele Movement (BPM), Siphiwe Sidubulekana from the Congress of the People (COPE); Blossom Nonkosinathi Mtayisi from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF); Makutsu Jerry Ndikho from the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and Monwabisi Gebe from the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councilor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 33.65% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 69.39% of valid votes.

