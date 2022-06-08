South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Leads a Petitions Public Hearing in City of Ekurhuleni , 09 Jun

press release

Robust public participation platform through petitions hearing in the City of Ekurhuleni

The Gauteng Legislature's Chairperson of the Petitions Standing Committee (PSC), Hon. Ezra Letsoalo will lead a Petitions Public Hearing in Ekurhuleni to resolve the region's adopted yet unresolved service delivery-related petitions.

Conducted in a hybrid format (partly virtual and part physical), the Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, 9 June 2022 at the Tshepo Themba Multipurpose Centre in Etwatwa (Benoni).

Democratic participation does not end after casting one's vote during election years. But in between those years, citizens are empowered to engage government through public participation. Petition hearings are a robust public participation platform. Through the hearings, the Committee aims to fast-track the resolution of residents' petitions to address service delivery challenges in communities, while strengthening the capacity of the Provincial Government and Municipalities to deliver on their mandates.

The hearing will focus on adopted petitions that cover issues like the unsatisfactory development where the community of Barcelona, Etwatwa, are not satisfied with a park and hall that was built in their community despite their input and involvement in the project. The community of Barcelona first put their petition forward in 2015 and has not been resolved to date. Other adopted petitions to be heard range from lack of basic services, land encroachment, allocation of land and RDP homes in the region.