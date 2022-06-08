Malawi: Chakwera Meets Cabinet Ministers Ahead of Private Sector Labs Launch

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Tuesday spent his time at Capital Hill where he met some of his Cabinet ministers ahead of the launch of the first ever Private Sector Labs.

The Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) is organizing the labs in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) following a directive from the President.

The Private Sector Labs will be launched on June 21, and Chakwera, to show his commitment to developing the private sector in the country, held a series of meetings with the ministers and other government agencies, which are relevant stakeholders to the success of the initiative.

Among others, the President held a meeting with Ministers of Finance Sosten Gwengwe, Agriculture Lobin Lowe, Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara, Justice Titus Mvalo, Trade and Industry Mark katsonga Phiri, Energy Ibrahim Matola, Lands Sam Kawale, newly appointed Secretary to President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba who until her appointment was head of the PDU, Reserve Bank Governor Wilson Banda, MERA Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje and ESCOM Chief Executive Officer Kam Kumwenda.

On May 20 this year, in a press statement signed by Press Secretary Antony Kasunda, President Chakwera made a directive to have the first ever Private Sector Lab organised this month.

"Private sector growth is a key driver of the president's agenda on job creation, wealth creation and food security. In most countries, including Malawi, private sector faces challenges as recognised by the president when he said: if you are a private sector player and are facing political, legislative or administrative obstacles that are hindering operations of your business sector, I urge you to report such obstacles to my delivery unit so that I can see to it that they are addressed," reads a statement from the State House.

According to the State House Press Office, the Tuesday meeting was aimed at aligning various public institutions to the President's vision of private sector and investment growth ahead of the launch of the labs.

The Private Sector Labs aim at identifying and resolving roadblocks to foreign investment and business growth in the country.