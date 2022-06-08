Malawi: Dvv International Courts Media in Adult Literacy Education

DVV International Regional Director for Southern Africa, David Harrington, says media is an important ally in informing the public of the importance and diverse nature of Adult Literacy Education (ALE).

Harrington was speaking on Monday during the official presentation laptops to two journalists who won the ALE category at Media Institute for Southern Africa (Misa-Malawi) World Press Freedom Day commemorations in Nkhata Bay.

"ALE is a crosscutting and multi sectoral issue that is key to development in all levels," he said.

Harrington said it was imperative for journalists to have full understanding of the scope and importance of ALE.

Historically, he said, ALE in Malawi has been viewed in a very narrow way as just literacy and numeracy.

Herrington added: "We need to move away from this old fashioned way of thinking."

He therefore encouraged journalists to continue researching and writing stories about ALE.

The two ALE awardees are Clement Chinoko from Nations Publications Limited (NPL) and Georgia Chirombo from MIJ FM.

In her remarks, Chirombo described the award laptop as a great help and motivation towards their continued work on ALE and other development issues.

Apart from partnering with Misa-Malawi, DVV International has been organizing media training to equip journalists with knowledge and information on ALE so that their accurate work addresses major issues and challenges faced by Malawi and the region.